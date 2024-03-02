Your Milk Frother Is The Secret To Whipped Cream In A Flash

While making whipped cream is easy in theory, making perfect whipped cream with a milk frother requires a few simple preparations. First, make sure your milk frother is charged; any dip in speed will make the cream harder to firm up. The faster the frother, the more air is incorporated. Second, you need to have very cold cream, and if possible, a chilled vessel to whip the cream in.

Since you won't be able to vary the speed of a basic frother, be sure your cup or bowl has high sides to avoid any splatters. Be aware that the cream will double in size. Ideally, you can use a small pitcher designed for steaming milk. Also, be sure to have any flavorings on hand to add as you mix. A great, simple beginner whipped cream recipe contains powdered sugar — which dissolves more easily — and a hint of vanilla extract.

Once you have everything set, pour the chilled cream into the chilled vessel and whip until bubbles begin to form, then add the powdered sugar. Your basic vanilla whipped cream recipe uses 2 tablespoons of confectioners sugar to 1 cup of cream, so be sure to scale down and add to taste depending on the amount of cream you're whipping. After the mixture begins to thicken, add the vanilla extract and whip until your desired consistency. Just don't overwhip, or you'll essentially just make sweetened butter. Oops.