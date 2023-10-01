The Standout Milk For Delicious Frothy Cold Foam

Cold foam first made its appearance — according to Starbucks — back in December 2014 when it launched the milky topping in one of its stores located in Seattle. Four years later, the foamy milk became available in the rest of Starbucks' stores and is now a staple many coffee lovers can't live without. Of course, while Starbucks claims to have first come up with this type of cold milk topping, it may still have been around before.

Regardless of when or by whom cold foam was first frothed up, today, it's a topping that you can get in a number of coffee chains or even make yourself at home. However, if you're going the DIY route, it pays to use the right kind of milk. For fluffy, well-frothed cold foam, skim milk is the best option. Of course, there's a reason why this is the best milk to pick if you're going to make this coffee add-in, and knowing about it can help make your frothing job easier.