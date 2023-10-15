Stunning Latte Art All Comes Down To The Type Of Milk You Use

In the age of social media, the premium on latte art has reached an all-time high. Back when people first started adding milk to coffee, they did so to balance the drink's harsh bitterness and acidity, but this practical purpose no longer suffices for us. Coffee is more than its functionality; it's a medium for artistic expression. There are Instagram accounts dedicated to latte art. Thousands of Pinterest posts show animals, plants, and even human portraits rendered in white foam. There's even a World Latte Art Championship, held every year since 2005.

With creative freedom, some baristas can produce such gorgeous imagery that drinking it out of existence almost seems sinful. How do they do it? More importantly, how can you start making your own latte art? Well, you'll have to practice, practice, practice, as you do with any skill, but before you even get to that point, you need to learn some of the science behind steaming milk.

Properly steamed milk is essential for making latte art. Over-steaming your milk can cause it to curdle, ruining your chances of getting light and airy foam. Over-steaming can also trigger a Maillard reaction in the milk, spoiling its flavor. Getting the steam time down just right can be a bit tricky because some types of milk take longer to steam than others. The difference really comes down to the two elements the milk is made of.