9 Fruits That Taste Even Better If You Air Fry Them

Think air fryers are just for proteins, starches, and vegetables? Think again! If you have only used this appliance for savory snacks, it is time to expand your culinary horizons. When cooked in an air fryer, these delicious fruits transform, reaching an unparalleled level of flavor that may have you rethinking how you enjoy your favorite produce.

Air fryers have become a staple of many kitchens due to their versatility and usability. While many people wouldn't think to use an air fryer for preparing fruit, it can actually create variety of delightfully crisp and flavorful bites depending on how you prepare it. Whether you are looking for a dehydrated snack or a warm and gooey dessert, air frying fruits can make these fruits better even more delicious.

In this article, we will dive into some of the fruits that I think taste even better after being put in an air fryer (based on experience, of course). Get ready to forever reimagine the way you eat fruit!