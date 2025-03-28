9 Fruits That Taste Even Better If You Air Fry Them
Think air fryers are just for proteins, starches, and vegetables? Think again! If you have only used this appliance for savory snacks, it is time to expand your culinary horizons. When cooked in an air fryer, these delicious fruits transform, reaching an unparalleled level of flavor that may have you rethinking how you enjoy your favorite produce.
Air fryers have become a staple of many kitchens due to their versatility and usability. While many people wouldn't think to use an air fryer for preparing fruit, it can actually create variety of delightfully crisp and flavorful bites depending on how you prepare it. Whether you are looking for a dehydrated snack or a warm and gooey dessert, air frying fruits can make these fruits better even more delicious.
In this article, we will dive into some of the fruits that I think taste even better after being put in an air fryer (based on experience, of course). Get ready to forever reimagine the way you eat fruit!
1. Pineapples
Pineapple is a delicious tropical fruit that is loved by many for good reason. In addition to being tasty, it is a great source of nutrients like potassium and vitamin C. Cooking pineapple is not uncommon, as this fruit is often enjoyed on pizza, in desserts, or grilled on skewers.
If you are looking for another way to consume pineapple, this fruit is delicious when cooked in an air fryer. When air fried, the heat concentrates the natural sugars in pineapple, giving this fruit a slightly crispy and golden crunch while maintaining the juicy and flavorful interior.
For a healthy twist on a pineapple upside down cake, slice your fresh or canned pineapple into bite-sized pieces and coat them with a dusting of brown sugar and cinnamon. Line your air fryer basket with the pineapple pieces spread out and not overlapping alongside the bottom. Heat your air fryer to 375 degrees F and cook your pineapple for 12 to 15 minutes. Flip all pieces halfway through for the best results.
2. Mangoes
Mangoes are already a fan favorite on their own, but when air fried, they can transform into a whole new kind of snack. Full of vitamins C and A, this fruit offers a refreshing and juicy taste with every bite.
Dried mango is a beloved snack that is sold at many major retailers. If you are looking to recreate it at home, all you need is an air fryer. Just slice your mangoes into small slices — about ¼ of an inch thick — and dust them with sugar on top.
Align your mango slices on your tray, laying them flat and not overlapping. Set your air fryer to 135 degrees F and cook for 4 hours, then assess if the pieces are firm to the touch and no longer sticky. Some pieces may take up to 6 hours, so make sure to check on them every 20 minutes. Once complete, store the dried mangoes in an airtight bag and enjoy for weeks to follow.
3. Peaches
Known for their juicy interior and fuzzy exterior, peaches are a delicious snack straight off the tree. But, pop them in the air fryer and that sweet flavor comes bursting through on a whole new level.
The next time you want to prepare a simple yet mouthwatering dessert at home, grab a fresh peach and your air fryer. Slice the fruit in half and remove the pit, then coat the exposed interior of the peach with butter and a dusting of brown sugar. As an added bonus, you can add cinnamon or nutmeg for a kick of extra flavor.
Preheat your air fryer to 250 degrees F, then set your peach halves inside and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until they are golden brown and slightly crispy on top. I recommend eating these air fried peached with vanilla ice cream!
4. Apples
Who doesn't love a crisp apple? In addition to being full of healthy carbohydrates, they are an incredibly versatile fruit that can be served several ways.
If you are looking for a way to eat an apple in an unconventional way, creating apple chips in the air fryer is a unique and delicious option. Crunchy with a natural sweetness, these chips are a must-try and a great on-the-go snack. Thinly slice your apple and sprinkle each slice with some ground cinnamon and sugar. Then, pop in the air fryer at 315 degrees F and cook for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Make sure to flip your slices every few minutes to cook evenly.
For a more decadent option, an air fryer can be used to make delectable apple fritters. You can also add maple syrup, butter, and spices to make fried apples that taste similar to an apple pie filling.
5. Strawberries
While strawberries are extremely tasty on their own, their flavors truly transform when cooked in an air fryer! Rich in fiber and antioxidants, strawberries are a healthy addition to any diet.
Like mangoes, a popular way to consume strawberries is by buying them in a dried version from the store. To make this crunchy snack at home, all you need to do is cut the fruit into thin slices — about 1/8" is perfect. Once you have your slices, line them on the bottom of your air fryer basket.
Cook the strawberry slices at 180 degrees F for 60 minutes, checking every so often to see if they are fully dry to the touch. For the best results, flip the slices every 20 minutes. Once complete, these dried strawberries will be perfect to snack on and take on the go. Store them in a jar or airtight bag to keep them fresh longer.
6. Bananas
Rich in potassium, bananas are an incredibly healthy fruit and a convenient on-the-go snack. While they are delicious right out of the peel, one of the tastiest snacks you can make in an air fryer is banana chips, which offer a sweet and crunchy taste.
To make these chips, choose a firm banana, as mushy ones will not produce the best results. Remove the peel and slice the fruit into small pieces. Drizzle them in an oil of your choice, such as olive oil. Once coated, line the bottom of your basket with the banana slices, making sure they are not overlapping.
Cook the banana slices at 300 degrees F for about 30 minutes. Halfway through the cooking process, flip the pieces. Check every so often to see if they are ready, as each banana will cook at a slightly different pace. Once the chips are golden and crispy to the touch, you can remove them, let them cool, and enjoy your delicious and healthy snack.
7. Blueberries
Rich in antioxidants, blueberries are as healthy as they are delicious. Their sweet and slightly sour flavors make them a delicious addition to many desserts. You might assume that blueberries would not fare well in an air fryer, but that is certainly not the case. In fact, you even have options when it comes to the different ways you can enjoy blueberries cooking in the air fryer.
The first, and simplest way, is to dehydrate your blueberries. Simply clean and dry them thoroughly, otherwise they will steam rather than dehydrate. Preheat your air fryer to 180 degrees F and line the basket with parchment paper. Add the fruit in a single later and cook for 6 to 8 hours. Be sure to shake the basket periodically to allow for even cooking.
While it is standard to make a blueberry crisp in the oven, you can also make a version of this dessert in your air fryer. The best part? You can make a quick, single serving when you need a sweet treat but don't want to turn on the oven.
8. Cherries
Cherries offer a bold flavor and a juicy sweetness that makes them an incredibly loved fruit. Packed with nutrients and antioxidants, cherries are a great addition to a healthy diet. While they are delicious all on their own, the flavors really do come to life when cooked in an air fryer.
After removing the stem and pits from your cherries, slice them in half and spread them in your air fryer's basket, being sure to avoid overlapping.
Cherries take a long time to fully dry out, so you will need to cook them at 130 degrees F for 6 to 8 hours and check on them periodically. When they are dry to the touch, they're ready. Air fried cherries make a great snack to munch on while on the go or watching TV, and are just as good as a topping for salads, desserts, or even sandwiches.
9. Kiwis
Kiwis are often thought of as a refreshing fruit with tangy undertones. However, when air fried, you can transform these fuzzy fruits into a totally different dish. Kiwis are high in fiber and great for the heart, making these air fryer snacks an incredibly healthy alternative.
Kiwis can be used to make delicious kiwi chips inside an air fryer. To make this delicious dish, slice your kiwi into pieces that are about ¼ of an inch thick. For this dish, you can leave the skin of the kiwi on. Lay your pieces down flat on the bottom of your air fryer, ensuring that no pieces are overlapping.
Turn on your air fryer to 330 degrees and cook your kiwi slices for about 5 minutes. Check to see if they are dry to the touch, and cook for a few minutes longer if needed. Once these chips have cooled, you are free to enjoy them!
While fruit is amazing in its most natural state, the flavors of these fruits truly come to life when cooked in an air fryer. The next time you are looking for a healthy dessert or snack, bring out the air fryer and indulge in one of the sweet treats.