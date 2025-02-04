The Easiest Way To Avoid Waste When Cutting Pineapple
Pineapple is a majestic fruit that strikes a distinctive look while being delicious. For such a large and beautiful bounty of fruit in each pineapple, you'll want to use as much of it as possible. As culinary director of New York-based Rethink Food, reducing food waste is a big part of Ken Baker's job, and he exclusively told Daily Meal his tips for making the most of a ripe, juicy pineapple.
Once you choose the right pineapple, Baker recommends cutting off the crown and base. Peel the pineapple rind off using a paring knife, cutting as close to the fruity flesh as possible. Once the rind is removed, use a spoon to scoop out the pits, also known as eyes, which are the prickly remnants of the rind. "This process is somewhat time-consuming," Baker admitted, "but it maximizes the amount of edible flesh. The technique is particularly effective on a ripe pineapple."
Making use of inedible pineapple scraps
There are countless popular ways to eat pineapple, but did you know that the inedible scraps can be just as versatile? As Ken Baker told Daily Meal, there are many ways to make use of your pineapple scraps. "You can infuse the skins and crown in oil, vodka, or vinegar for a wonderful flavor addition," he said.
Steeping scraps in boiling water and straining them will yield a pineapple essence that translates nicely to baked goods. Or, to glow up beverages, soak your pineapple scraps in sugar overnight, then simmer that sugar with water to make a pineapple simple syrup.
While pineapples may not be symbols of luxury anymore, the distinctiveness of pineapple crowns can still add a regal touch to floral arrangements or table centerpieces. You can also separate the fronds from the crowns and use them to serve appetizers or garnish cocktails. "Pineapples are the international symbol of hospitality," Baker said. "Centering this fruit in any of its forms on your tables signals your dedication to hosting and caring for your guests."