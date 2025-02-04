The Easiest Way To Avoid Waste When Cutting Pineapple

There are countless popular ways to eat pineapple, but did you know that the inedible scraps can be just as versatile? As Ken Baker told Daily Meal, there are many ways to make use of your pineapple scraps. "You can infuse the skins and crown in oil, vodka, or vinegar for a wonderful flavor addition," he said.

Steeping scraps in boiling water and straining them will yield a pineapple essence that translates nicely to baked goods. Or, to glow up beverages, soak your pineapple scraps in sugar overnight, then simmer that sugar with water to make a pineapple simple syrup.

While pineapples may not be symbols of luxury anymore, the distinctiveness of pineapple crowns can still add a regal touch to floral arrangements or table centerpieces. You can also separate the fronds from the crowns and use them to serve appetizers or garnish cocktails. "Pineapples are the international symbol of hospitality," Baker said. "Centering this fruit in any of its forms on your tables signals your dedication to hosting and caring for your guests."