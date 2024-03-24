Toss Strawberries In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later

If you love fresh strawberries but struggle with what to do with them, your air fryer might offer the perfect solution. Much like the amazing outcome of air frying orange slices, you can also use the device to make quick and easy dehydrated strawberries. Simply set the appliance to 180 degrees Fahrenheit and allow the strawberries to cook for one hour, making sure to turn the fruit slices over about 30 minutes into the cooking time. Once they're finished, you'll have bite-sized strawberry slices that combine delightfully sweet flavors with a fun, crunchy texture.

After cooking, you can keep dried strawberries in the refrigerator or freezer. With refrigerator storage, the dried fruit will last approximately three days when placed in a sealed container. Dried strawberries will last a lot longer in the freezer, provided you take the right steps. In this case, freeze the fruit slices on a baking sheet first, then place them in a container and put them back into the freezer. You'll have about three months to use the strawberries before the quality begins to decline.