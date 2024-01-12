For Homemade Apple Fritters, An Air Fryer Is Your Best Friend
If apple fritters were more nutritious and easier to make, there's a strong chance many of us would happily eat them every day. What's not to love about apple-filled deep-fried donuts doused in sugary glaze? Even though many of us love the varying textures and tastes of these sweet breakfast foods, the process of making homemade apple fritters can seem somewhat tedious. When you consider the large amount of oil needed to deep-fry these confections, not to mention the extensive clean-up required upon consumption, you might leave your enjoyment of apple fritters for your occasional trip to the corner donut shop. Sadly, enjoying a deep-fried breakfast is also not the best for your health every single day of the week. However, if you own an air fryer, you can make weekly apple fritters without the excessive oil in only a handful of easy-to-follow steps.
The best part about owning an air fryer has to be the fact that this clever appliance can crisp up your favorite foods thanks to the circulation of a hot-air convection-like fan – and without the use of unnecessary oil. Next to roasting vegetables and making air fryer "fried chicken," you can make some of your favorite desserts and sweeter breakfast delights with the help of this convenient and easy-to-use appliance. Before we reveal ways to make these alternative apple fritters more delicious, let's cover the basics of this simple and tasty air fryer recipe.
How to make air fryer apple fritters
Now that you know you can create your favorite breakfast treats thanks to one resourceful kitchen tool, you're ready to gather the ingredients. Per Tasting Table developer Alexander Roberts' recipe for air fryer buttermilk apple fritters, you should start by making a spiced buttermilk batter including flour, eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla. Or, to make these confections dairy-free, simply substitute the buttermilk with lemon-infused nut or soy-based milk and the eggs with chia or flaxseeds. In addition, if you're gluten-free, you can substitute your favorite gluten-free flour blend.
Once your batter ingredients have been added together, fold in two finely diced Granny Smith apples. If you want extra sweet fritters, use a different apple variety like Honeycrisp or Gala. Before cooking, line the basket of your fryer with parchment paper to streamline the cleanup process. Spray parchment paper with cooking spray and with a measuring cup or cookie scoop, drop mounds of dough into your air fryer, baking fritters for up to 9 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
While most air fryers cook food with the same standard efficiency, depending on the size of your apple-filled donuts and air fryer, you may need to adjust the cooking time by a few minutes in either direction. Upon cooking, dredge warm fritters in cinnamon sugar or make a delightful glaze with buttermilk and powdered sugar. Now that you know how simple and easy it is to make apple fritters, how you can make sure these air-fried delights taste just as delicious as their deep-fried counterparts?
Noteworthy tips for making the best air fryer apple fritters
Even though you have a quick and easy way to make your favorite breakfast treats without deep-frying, you may still be hoping your air fryer apple fritters result in a crispy fried-like exterior. To achieve delicious results every time, chill your apple fritter dough for 10 to 20 minutes before scooping and baking. A chilled apple fritter mixture is easier to manipulate since the dough has less chance of spreading during the cooking process. Once you add your apple dough to your air fryer, try not to overcrowd your fryer basket. If there are too many fritters in the cooking vessel at one time, you run the risk of steaming your fritters instead of crisping.
To further ensure all parts of your apple fritters have a delightful crunch, you may want to brush fritters with cooking oil and flip your confections halfway through the cooking process. If you want to use a specific oil over cooking spray, instead of using a pastry brush, you can invest in an oil sprayer to make sure your apple fritters are evenly coated. Next to adding the right amount of oil, flipping ensures all parts of your apple fritters have been cooked with the same amount of heat exposure. Now that you're prepared to use an alternative method for making apple fritters, you're ready to venture into new territory and learn how to cook light and fluffy donuts in your air fryer.
