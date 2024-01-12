For Homemade Apple Fritters, An Air Fryer Is Your Best Friend

If apple fritters were more nutritious and easier to make, there's a strong chance many of us would happily eat them every day. What's not to love about apple-filled deep-fried donuts doused in sugary glaze? Even though many of us love the varying textures and tastes of these sweet breakfast foods, the process of making homemade apple fritters can seem somewhat tedious. When you consider the large amount of oil needed to deep-fry these confections, not to mention the extensive clean-up required upon consumption, you might leave your enjoyment of apple fritters for your occasional trip to the corner donut shop. Sadly, enjoying a deep-fried breakfast is also not the best for your health every single day of the week. However, if you own an air fryer, you can make weekly apple fritters without the excessive oil in only a handful of easy-to-follow steps.

The best part about owning an air fryer has to be the fact that this clever appliance can crisp up your favorite foods thanks to the circulation of a hot-air convection-like fan – and without the use of unnecessary oil. Next to roasting vegetables and making air fryer "fried chicken," you can make some of your favorite desserts and sweeter breakfast delights with the help of this convenient and easy-to-use appliance. Before we reveal ways to make these alternative apple fritters more delicious, let's cover the basics of this simple and tasty air fryer recipe.