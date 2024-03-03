The Jar Test To Ensure Strawberries Are Fully Dehydrated

Raisins seem to get all the love in the dried fruit section, but dehydration is one of the most fun ways to enjoy so many of nature's sweet gems. Once dehydrated, fruit can take on a chewy and delightful consistency similar to gummy candies. Dry them a little further, and you have the crispy, delicious bits much like what you might find in your favorite breakfast cereal. Endlessly versatile, DIY dried fruit is super easy to accomplish right at home.

When it comes to fruit selection, strawberries are an attractive candidate for dehydration. Given their short season — only about three weeks — this process is an ideal way to stretch your strawberry stash for several months. Once fully dried, strawberries — which stay vibrant and red (unlike fruits like pears and apples, which oxidize with the drying process) — can be kept in an airtight container for a full year.

That said, when dehydrating at home, it can be tough to determine when your berries have become dry enough to have that shelf stability. For safety's sake, you'll want your berries to be at 20% moisture, but without the scientific gear to guarantee that exact figure, a simple test can tell you if your strawberries are in shelf-stable shape. All it requires is a jar and some time. Simply store your dehydrated berries in a jar for about a week to 10 days, and periodically give the container a shake. If no moisture or condensation appears, your fruit is adequately dried.