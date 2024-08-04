This Is The Absolute Best Peach Variety For Baking

From flaky croissants to cream cheese-filled danishes and towering cakes, baked goods are one of cooking's great treasures. Although frosting, sprinkles, and drizzles of honey are decadent embellishments, fruit is one of the freshest and most uplifting ingredients to introduce to a baked treat. Whether it's a sweet or savory recipe, peaches are a tried and true fruit favorite for bakers. But like many fruits, peaches come in different shapes, sizes, and flavors. So, which cultivar is a baker's best friend? Enter the freestone peach.

Peaches are stone fruits – a type of fruit that has a large, hard pit or "stone" inside. Freestone peaches are aptly named varietals with a pit independent from their flesh, making it less cumbersome to remove in contrast to clingstone peaches, where the pit and flesh are connected like a muscle to a bone. Once removed, the pit won't pull on the tasty peach's flesh to disrupt its smooth, succulent texture. The ease of removing the sizable seed from freestone peaches makes them beneficial for baking, where quick and clean preparation is essential. Plus, freestone peaches are larger than clingstones, giving you more juicy sweetness to work with. Whether it's an old-fashioned peach cobbler or a peachy prosciutto galette, freestones are your best bet.