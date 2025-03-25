11 Of The Absolute Worst Broccoli Recalls In History

How many times in your life have you been told that broccoli is healthy for you? If you're anything like us, probably thousands, and for good reason. Broccoli is one of the most nutritionally-dense vegetables out there, and is packed with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Unfortunately, though, these wholesome qualities don't stop it from being potentially troublesome in different ways. Like other types of fresh produce, broccoli has been subject to some rather large recalls throughout history, which have left customer confidence in this cruciferous veggie a little damaged.

There are a lot of reasons why vegetables can be recalled in massive quantities, but when it comes to broccoli, one stands above all the others: It is especially susceptible to Listeria contamination, with many of the biggest recalls occurring as a result of the bacteria clinging onto the food. Listeria bacteria show up time and time again on broccoli and other fresh produce thanks to its presence in soil, and the fact that these veggies aren't cooked before being sent out, which decreases the ability to decontaminate them. Listeria isn't the only reason why broccoli is recalled, though: Broccoli products have also ended up heading out to market with external objects like rocks, glass, and even bugs in them, causing customers a lot of worry and disgust. Let's check out some of the worst broccoli recalls ever — just make sure you're not eating while you read this.