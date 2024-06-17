13 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Trader Joe's

As with any grocery store brand, Trader Joe's has issued its fair share of food recalls over the years. These recalls have become so frequent that entire subreddit threads have been dedicated to analyzing them. The general feeling is that the high prevalence of recalls is concerning. This is for good reason — some of Trader Joe's recalls have been truly haunting, as the following 14 examples demonstrate.

It's important to note that Trader Joe's is not alone in recalling items. In recent years, the number of recalls across the industry has been notably high. A report by Sedgwick Brand Protection revealed that, in 2023, the industry experienced 506 recall events. Trader Joe's is especially vulnerable, due to its habit of sourcing products from numerous small manufacturers. To put it simply, the more manufacturers a grocery store brand works with, the more likely it is that some of its products will get contaminated or mislabeled.

It's rarely Trader Joe's fault that these products need recalling. Instead, the blame often lies with food manufacturers. Yet, as the company that sells the products, Trader Joe's tends to get most of the criticism. As the following food recalls highlight, this criticism is often incredibly damaging.