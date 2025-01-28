Walmart's Broccoli Recall Just Hit The Highest FDA Alert

An existing food recall at Walmart locations in 20 states has gotten more severe. On January 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated an existing broccoli recall to a Class I risk level due to the confirmed presence of Listeria bacteria in contaminated products (per Newsweek). According to the FDA, Class I recalls bear "a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The Class I designation applies to an earlier voluntary recall due to Listeria risks from the broccoli's manufacturer, Braga Fresh. The FDA urges consumers with any 12-ounce bags of Marketside brand ready-to-eat broccoli florets with a use by date of December 10, 2024 to dispose of the broccoli immediately. The product can also be identified by lot code BFFG327A6.

Although the use by date has long passed, the FDA issued a Class I risk level in case consumers may have frozen the broccoli for future use. The recall affects bags sold at Walmarts in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.