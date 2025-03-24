13 Cheap Aldi Breakfast Items That Will Save You Money

Breakfast might get touted as the most important meal of the day, but it can be hard to get excited if you're breaking the bank before you even have your morning coffee. And it's not even just bad jokes about avocado toast anymore: Staples like eggs are up 184% in price from last year, while the cost of farm-level fruit is expected to rise 12% by the end of 2025, per the USDA. This can make it harder than ever to cobble together a very simple morning meal without going over budget.

However, you might not have to scrimp and save just to enjoy a decent breakfast. As usual, there's a good chance you can get all the morning necessities you need for less at Aldi. We did the research to see which products were better priced at the discount grocer, based on pricing seen in the New York City area. In some cases, there are even name brands that go for a lot less than they do elsewhere. Here are a few items that will help you save money on your breakfast compared to shopping at other major grocery chains.