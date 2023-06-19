13 Frozen Hash Brown Brands, Ranked

What's not to love about hash browns? Nice and crispy on the outside yet soft in the center, hash browns are one of the tastiest ways to enjoy potatoes — especially for breakfast. Typically made with not much more than shredded potatoes, diced onions, a little flour, and some oil, the main trick to cooking great hash browns is leaving them alone long enough in a hot pan to form a solid crust.

Even though hash browns are made with just a few simple ingredients, making them from scratch still takes time and can be somewhat labor-intensive. Gathering the willpower to shred thin strands of raw potatoes, soak them in some water to release their starch, and squeeze them totally dry is a lot to ask of most people shortly after at the crack of dawn. Luckily for us, frozen hash browns are here to save the day.

Frozen hash browns take most of the work out of the equation — all that's really left to do is warm them up. Frozen hash browns can also take on a variety of forms. Of course, there are the classic shreds of potato, but sometimes they're also shaped into a patty or diced into small chunks. No matter how you cut it, hash browns tend to have one thing in common: they're delicious. That said, there can be noticeable differences between brands. The good news is that we've taken the time to sift through plenty of options to give you the run-down.