8 Brekki Ready-To-Eat Oats Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best
When it comes to breakfast, few foods are as satisfying and nutritious as a bowl of oatmeal. Oats have come a long way from the bland, chewy versions of yesteryear. In fact, the number of irresistible recipes that exist for overnight oats is staggering. That said, if you don't feel like spending the time and effort to get a batch of oats going, you might be considering giving ready-to-eat oats a try. That's where the eclectic collection from the Brekki brand comes in. But is it any good?
Drawing on Australian breakfast culture, this brand focuses on wholesome, healthy ingredients that allow you to fuel your body in a mindful and deliberate way. These ready-to-eat oats are made with ancient grains, almonds, oats, almond milk, and organic coconut nectar. They are also vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free, making them a great option for those with any special dietary needs.
This all seemed too good to be true, so I wanted to check them out for myself. I had the chance to sample eight of the flavors offered by the Brekki brand, and I've ranked them from worst to best. For more information on the criteria I used to determine this ranking, read to the end.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
8. Lemon
Ranking last on the list of ready-to-eat oat flavors from Brekki was the lemon variety. These oats were perhaps the only one I would not go out and buy again on my own. While I typically enjoy lemon-flavored dishes and desserts, like delicious lemon bars, there was just something amiss about these oats.
Upon peeling back the foil lid, the aroma of this was suitably lemony, though my nose detected more of an extract than fresh lemon zest or juice. The texture of these oats was quite gloopy and gummy, taking a long time to stir together so the oats were suitably combined with the lemon purée at the bottom of the cup. Even after being mixed they were on the chewy side, with bits of crunchy almonds punctuating the oats to give a slight contrast in texture.
The flavor, while not too sweet, had a bitter under note that was off-putting. It is hard to tell if this was from the buckwheat groats, seeds, turmeric, or the lemon itself. I also found the lemon to be a little overwhelming. It wasn't delicate, it was more like a clobber over the head. Though I wanted to love these, I just felt they lacked subtlety.
7. Cold Brew Coffee
Next to last on this ranking of Brekki ready-to-eat oats flavors was the Cold Brew Coffee variety. I am a cold brew coffee snob, and I enjoy one that is strong, yet not bitter, which can be attributable to a number of different factors from the grind size of the beans used to over extraction.
The aroma of these oats was exactly that of coffee ice cream. In fact, it was so spot on, that it made the taste that much more surprising, because I happen to love coffee ice cream. The texture was the most pleasant of the bunch I sampled, being completely homogenized and lacking any gumminess, which was a win.
When it came to flavor, what shocked me the most was the virtual lack of sweetness compared with the scent. The dominant taste was definitely that of bitter coffee, with the almond milk mellowing this just barely enough to cut any lingering acidity. Though it wasn't bad, it just wasn't great either. That said, I could see myself eating this one again, particularly paired with a nice café au lait or cappuccino.
6. Choco Coconut
The Choco Coconut-flavored ready-to-eat oats from Brekki landed next on my list. These oats were definitely one I could see eating as a dessert, but not as an option for breakfast, as it too closely resembles the flavor of an Almond Joy candy bar. Then again, who am I to judge? If you like to eat chocolate for breakfast, go for it.
The aroma of these oats was perfectly balanced between the chocolate and the coconut notes. Its texture was thick, but not gummy. It stirred together relatively easily, allowing for the layer of coconut on the bottom to be blended into the oats quite rapidly.
When it came to taste, I found the bittersweet cocoa powder to be the predominant flavor component, masking virtually everything else, even the coconut. The almonds and almond milk did lend a modicum of nuttiness to the mix, while the cane sugar helped to cut the cocoa powder and temper the bitterness ever so slightly. Overall, this was a pleasant, semi-sweet treat that I'd keep on hand for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up or a healthy after-dinner treat.
5. Vanilla Cinnamon
While one of the more basic of the flavor options from Brekki, the Vanilla Cinnamon variety came in next on this ranking. This wasn't an overly fussy combination, but it was executed relatively well. The thing that perhaps dropped it a notch below some of the others was also the thing that might appeal to some — the prominence of the almond milk.
Upon first sniff, notes of vanilla and cinnamon were both detectable. The texture of this was perfectly creamy and it didn't require much by way of stirring to dive right in, which you might appreciate if you are looking for an easy breakfast for a hectic school day morning.
In terms of flavor, while both the cinnamon and vanilla shone, they were perhaps overpowered by the almond milk in this variety. Those who enjoy almond milk will find this added nuttiness to be appealing. Those who don't, will likely find it distracting, as it lingered for quite a long time on my palate after swallowing the oats. That said, this was not overly sweet and the simplicity of the elements did allow for the oats, buckwheat groats, and chia and flax seeds to feature prominently.
4. Orange Ginger
If I'm being honest, I wanted to like this flavor more than I did. While the Orange Ginger-flavored ready-to-eat oats from Brekki were tasty, they had a few issues that ended up dropping this variety out of the top three.
The aroma, while strongly orangey, lacked much by way of ginger, which foreshadowed the taste. In terms of texture, these oats were almost like yogurt with fruit on the bottom. The thick layer of what looked like orange marmalade at the base required quite a bit of stirring to get completely blended with the oats. That said, the oats themselves were not gummy, but had a distinctive chewiness that was quite appealing.
Though ginger appears twice on the ingredients list, in purée and candied forms, they were notably absent when it came to the taste of these oats. The orange was so pungent that it completely overwhelmed everything else until the very end, when a hint of heat emerged from the cardamom and ginger. For this variety to break into the top three I would have preferred less orange and more ginger flavor to balance things out.
3. Original
Sometimes it pays to keep things simple. This was precisely the case when it came to The Original ready-to-eat oats from Brekki. When done right, simple oats can be inherently nutty, savory, and satiating without any frills.
While the aroma of these oats wasn't much to write home about, the scent of the buckwheat was more discernible without any other ingredients present to mute them. The texture, though initially quite dense and a tad pasty, did loosen up once stirred for a while to get any lumps and clumps out of them. This allowed for the chewy buckwheat and crunchy seeds and almonds to shine through, giving the mix a pleasant mouthfeel.
The flavor, while basic, had nutty and savory elements to it. The sweetness was en pointe, being just enough to counteract any bitterness. While you'd expect the almond milk to be more notable without any other ingredients to mask it, it did not stand out. Everything was quite harmonious. Though you could add some tasty toppings to this oatmeal to jazz it up, it wasn't necessary. These oats were pretty darn good as-is.
2. Bananas & Maple Brown Sugar
If you are a banana bread aficionado, this is the oatmeal for you. The Banana & Maple Brown Sugar ready-to-eat oats from Brekki landed in second place on this ranking for good reason. This was a combination that was unique, yet still tapped into the flavors and nostalgia of childhood.
The scent of these oats was a panoply of different elements, including notes of nuts, bananas, brown sugar, and maple syrup, which all wafted into my nose, warming it up and making my mouth water. The texture began on the thick side and was relatively gummy until the mixture was well-stirred. Once the banana and brown sugar on the bottom of the cup were incorporated, the whole thing became creamier with slight elements of chewiness helping to round out the mouthfeel.
Though this was among the sweeter varieties of Brekki ready-to-eat oats, it was quite well-balanced with the bananas and nuts featuring prominently. This is one of the flavors I would have preferred heated versus cold, as this would have enhanced that fresh-from-the-oven classic banana bread taste and may have improved the texture just slightly. That said, it was still fabulous, and I'll gladly work it into my daily breakfast rituals.
1. Apples & Cinnamon
And, the winner of "Best in Brekki Show" is, the Apples & Cinnamon variety. This flavor had everything going for it. Its aroma was rife with fresh apples, rather than having a cooked scent more reminiscent of applesauce. While the cinnamon was present, it didn't overshadow the apples, but complemented them perfectly. Despite the fact that these ready-to-eat oats needed a lot of stirring, they had a delightful, velvety texture that wasn't gummy or gooey.
What set these oats over the top was their flavor. They had a modest amount of sweetness that was just enough to punctuate the fresh apple taste. The cinnamon, though perhaps just slightly less vibrant than I typically like, was enough to make its presence known and help provide some warmth to the oats. Lastly, the almond milk lent its nuttiness to the whole mixture, giving this many layers of complexity that really made it distinct.
The only thing that could have improved these oats would have been heating them up a smidge. This would have allowed the flavors to blend even more, giving them a more pronounced apple crisp recipe vibe. Otherwise, they get an enthusiastic thumbs up from me.
How we ranked Brekki flavors from worst to best
Brekki oats are intended to be consumed as-is, straight from the refrigerator. Simply peel back the foil lid and enjoy, so that's what I did. That said, in a few instances, I felt that the flavors might have benefitted from a quick spin in the microwave. If you did decide to try this, I recommend transferring the oats to a microwave-safe bowl and reheating them that way.
The biggest factors I considered in ranking these oats were aroma, texture, flavor, and fidelity to the flavor listed on the label. If ginger was listed as a primary ingredient and I couldn't taste it, I factored this into the ranking.
Additionally, while I attempted to remain neutral in terms of personal preferences, it is impossible to be completely objective in any taste test. That said, even if a flavor wasn't my particular cup of tea, I still gave it kudos if it had a nice texture and a flavor that was exactly what was to be expected based on the description on the label.
Lastly, while these oats aren't necessarily advertised as comparable to overnight oats, that is what they are most similar to. As such, I used overnight oats as a baseline by which to evaluate these.