15 Best Mayo Substitutes For Salads & Sandwiches

There's no denying that mayonnaise adds a delicious creaminess to tuna, chicken, potato, and egg salads while lending much-needed moisture to all kinds of sandwiches. With a relatively neutral flavor and just enough tang to let you know it's there (depending on the brand), it can be used in all sorts of ways — you can even use mayo to make a deliciously moist chocolate cake! But as hard as it is for this born-and-raised Southerner to understand, not everyone is a fan of mayo.

Whether you're looking for a mayo substitute to cut calories and fat from your favorite sandwich, increase the protein in your creamy salads, or boost the flavor in both, there are a lot of great options to choose from. As a lifelong foodie who's worked in the fitness and food industries, I've experimented with my fair share of mayo substitutes over the years. From the obvious to the relatively obscure, I've rounded up my top 15 recommendations — in no particular order. Some are best suited to sandwiches, others should probably be reserved only for salads, but many work deliciously in both.