Texas Chocolate Mayo Cake Takes The Classic Dessert To New Levels

Chocolate cake is one of the most searched types of cake on Google, which speaks to this dessert's popularity. While a classic chocolate cake recipe is often pretty straightforward, there are also some twists on this recipe that give it a unique flavor.

One such twist on your standard chocolate cake is a Texas chocolate mayo cake. This chocolate cake, as you might guess from the name, contains mayonnaise. Even though this ingredient might sound like it gives your cake a strange, tangy flavor, you can't actually taste the mayonnaise at all. Instead, you get a much richer and moister cake, leading to an extra-yummy spin on a classic chocolate dessert.

If the idea of a Texas chocolate mayo cake has piqued your interest, there's a little bit more to know about this dessert than just the fact that it contains an unexpected ingredient. Knowing some of the background and some baking tips for making this cake are what will ultimately help you get a next-level dessert.