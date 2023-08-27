Avocado Egg Salad Is A Creamy Twist On The Classic You Need To Try
Avocados and eggs go together like peanut butter and jelly and, coincidentally, also are often eaten with bread in a sandwich. However, while both are delicious, the avocado and egg combo overtakes peanut butter and jelly when it comes to health benefits. In fact, eating a meal of avocado and eggs is a great way to start the day, as both foods are packed full of beneficial vitamins and nutrients. While most recipes call for eggs as the sidekick and avocado to be the hero (like this one for avocado toast topped with grated hard-boiled eggs), today we are flipping the script with a fun recipe that puts eggs in the spotlight. That's right, get ready for the ultra-smooth and tasty avocado egg salad.
Avocado egg salad takes the creaminess of egg salad up a notch by mixing smooth chopped avocado with classic egg salad ingredients. Full of healthy fats that benefit both the heart and brain, avocado egg salad makes the perfect breakfast or lunch treat that will be loved by the whole family. So, how do you make it?
How to make a creamy avocado egg salad
Just like a regular egg salad, the key to a great avocado egg salad is perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs – you'll need about three for this recipe. Once the eggs are ready, go ahead and peel them then roughly chop. Next, prep your avocado by cutting it in half, removing the seed, and finely dicing the soft green fruit inside. To put the salad together, combine your egg and avocado pieces in a large bowl along with 2 tablespoons of chopped red onion, 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon of both chives and parsley, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Then, mix it all up and allow it to chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve.
The best thing about this avocado egg salad is how easy it is to customize. For example, if you aren't a huge mayonnaise fan, you can replace the mayo one-to-one with Greek yogurt. Or, you can even skip the mayo and yogurt altogether and simply add more mashed avocado instead.
Fun and creative ways to serve your avocado egg salad
While avocado egg salad makes the perfect side dish by itself, if you want to get creative, there are plenty of fun ways to serve and eat this yummy, creamy delight that you may not have tried before. For example, if you are serving the salad to kids, consider spooning it into the empty avocado skins for an environmentally friendly and kid-sized bowl. Avocado skin bowls are not only fun but require no cleanup afterward as you can simply toss them in the trash or compost bin — truly a win-win.
While we have nothing against avocado egg salad in a sandwich or on toast, the creamy spread also tastes great on a bagel or eaten with tortilla chips. Furthermore, if you are out of bread or are gluten intolerant, try your avocado egg salad in a lettuce wrap with some crispy bacon! Avocado egg salad also makes a great addition to a lettuce and spinach salad and can even take the place of guacamole on a burrito. How you use it is entirely up to you!