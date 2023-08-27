Avocado Egg Salad Is A Creamy Twist On The Classic You Need To Try

Avocados and eggs go together like peanut butter and jelly and, coincidentally, also are often eaten with bread in a sandwich. However, while both are delicious, the avocado and egg combo overtakes peanut butter and jelly when it comes to health benefits. In fact, eating a meal of avocado and eggs is a great way to start the day, as both foods are packed full of beneficial vitamins and nutrients. While most recipes call for eggs as the sidekick and avocado to be the hero (like this one for avocado toast topped with grated hard-boiled eggs), today we are flipping the script with a fun recipe that puts eggs in the spotlight. That's right, get ready for the ultra-smooth and tasty avocado egg salad.

Avocado egg salad takes the creaminess of egg salad up a notch by mixing smooth chopped avocado with classic egg salad ingredients. Full of healthy fats that benefit both the heart and brain, avocado egg salad makes the perfect breakfast or lunch treat that will be loved by the whole family. So, how do you make it?