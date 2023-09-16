What's The Difference Between Mayo And Aioli?

Aioli, also written as aïoli, alhòli, or aiòli, translates to garlic oil in Catalonia. There are various claims of its birthright, where some believe it was a traditional lenten dish (a dish consumed during Lent) in Provence, France. Yet others claim its heritage can be traced to the period of Roman rule in Tarragona, a city in the south of Catalonia – now a recognized region in Spain. While it may remain a mystery who first mixed aioli, its origins are essentially tied to the creation of olive oil in the Mediterranean. Without olive oil, no aioli.

On the other hand, the heated origins of mayonnaise are much more recent. While its birth is somewhat contested between France and Spain, an early version of the condiment was recorded by French commander Duke de Richelieu, who is believed to have first tried the sauce after laying siege to the now-Spanish island of Minorca (now Menorca) in 1756. While its divided heritage leaves its true beginnings clouded, one thing is sure: It came after aioli.

Although one interesting parallel to note is that similar to the way that "aioli ” denotes garlic and oil, the root of the word mayonnaise is believed to have evolved from the old French words moyeunaise, moyeu, which means egg yolk. Despite their different histories, both names remain rooted in the primary ingredients they contain.