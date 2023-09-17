The Tangy Ingredient Swap That Kicks Your Shrimp Salad Into High Gear

Shrimp salad is an easy meal perfect for an easy weeknight dinner or even just as a snack on top of some crackers. Shrimp are high in protein with few calories, so they make for a filling, well-balanced meal. But if you've been making your shrimp salad strictly with mayonnaise, you're missing out on an extra flavor kick. Next time you reach for the mayo, try swapping it with plain Greek yogurt instead.

Greek yogurt definitely has a tangier flavor than mayonnaise, but it also has more health benefits, making it the perfect addition to that protein-packed shrimp salad. Plus, it has plenty of protein on its own — in most Greek yogurt brands, there are around 14 grams in one standard single-serving container. Blending that protein punch with shrimp makes it an excellent meal for anyone on a high-protein diet or as a post-workout dish. But for the best-tasting shrimp salad, you actually might want to use a blend of both, plus a hint of lemon juice.