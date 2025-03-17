11 Of The Worst Canned Food Recalls In American History

Food product recalls are scary. They're a reminder that it takes a lot of trust in strangers to eat food. Between farmers, farm workers, butchers, and processing facilities, few things illustrate humanity's capacity for cooperation than contemporary food systems. However, along these chains of systems that can take a humble grain of wheat and turn it into a delicious can of SpaghettiOs, things sometimes go wrong. As of this writing, in early 2025, food recalls are deadlier than ever. That's not a fun stat to confront.

When the present is scary, sometimes it's a good idea to look to the past for guidance or warnings. Even if Costco and Trader Joe's are ripping canned tuna off the shelves, it's not necessarily a sign of the end times. Have there been canned tuna recalls like this before? What did people do then? History teaches us that our contemporary problems are not unique to us, but connect us to generations past who survived their own harsh trials. Today, might be lamenting the loss of canned tuna, but in the past, your great-great grandparents were having funerals for frozen pizzas because of improperly canned mushrooms.