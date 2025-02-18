New Study Shows Food Recalls Are Deadlier Than Ever

All of those food recalls you heard about in 2024 had major consequences. Some of the biggest food recalls of the year included everything from Cargill Meat Solutions ground meat to Trader Joe's chicken soup dumplings, among many others. A 2025 study conducted by the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has revealed that 2024's recalls resulted in more illnesses and deaths than the previous year.

As revealed in the study, 2024 saw a whopping 241 food and beverage recalls and alerts, as tallied by the Food & Drug Administration (which oversees about 77% of the U.S. food supply, according to the agency's website). That's 8% more than 2023. However, between the FDA and the USDA, there were 296 recall announcements, which is actually 5% less than 2023.

Importantly, more people got sick from consuming these products, and more people died or were hospitalized as a result than in the previous year. In total, 487 individuals were hospitalized from food-borne illnesses, and 19 people died from contamination. Both of these numbers are more than twice what they were in 2023, which saw 230 hospitalizations and eight deaths. There is, however, some nuance to consider: As the report notes, recalls come from inspections in which foods are deemed risky, so more recalls could mean that more inspections are taking place. Still, the report did highlight some food-related threats that deserve to be taken seriously.