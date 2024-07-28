Give Your Tuna Melt A Creamy Upgrade With Pimento Cheese

In its most basic form, a tuna melt consists of creamy tuna salad along with a slice of cheese, flanked by two slices of bread which have been buttered and readied for your griddle. Fry it up like a grilled cheese sandwich and you have a delicious and hearty meal. When whipping up tuna melts for a crowd, you can make a batch of sheet pan tuna melts to make things easier. They are convenient without sacrificing taste; however, if you're looking for a delicious way to upgrade your tuna melt into a Southern-inspired delight, try adding some tangy pimento cheese.

Pimento cheese is a vibe and often goes by the moniker of Southern pâté. It's a spread that generally is a combination of cheddar cheese, cream cheese or mayo, and pimento peppers blended together. If you have lived anywhere along the Eastern Seaboard, you've probably seen it served with crackers or veggies at a party.