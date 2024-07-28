Give Your Tuna Melt A Creamy Upgrade With Pimento Cheese
In its most basic form, a tuna melt consists of creamy tuna salad along with a slice of cheese, flanked by two slices of bread which have been buttered and readied for your griddle. Fry it up like a grilled cheese sandwich and you have a delicious and hearty meal. When whipping up tuna melts for a crowd, you can make a batch of sheet pan tuna melts to make things easier. They are convenient without sacrificing taste; however, if you're looking for a delicious way to upgrade your tuna melt into a Southern-inspired delight, try adding some tangy pimento cheese.
Pimento cheese is a vibe and often goes by the moniker of Southern pâté. It's a spread that generally is a combination of cheddar cheese, cream cheese or mayo, and pimento peppers blended together. If you have lived anywhere along the Eastern Seaboard, you've probably seen it served with crackers or veggies at a party.
Tuna melt with pimento cheese two ways
To use pimento cheese in your tuna melt, spread a layer on one slice of bread and tuna salad on the other slice. Broil both face up until the cheese is melted, then press them together. If you prefer, you can also grill your sandwich in a skillet on medium-low heat until the bread is golden brown. The creaminess of the tuna salad is perfect for the savory spread, creating a velvety texture.
Alternatively, you can mix the pimento cheese into your tuna salad. This works best if you are creating your own pimento cheese by adding mayo, cheddar cheese, chopped pimentos, and whatever other ingredients you typically use directly into the tuna salad mix. A quarter cup to a half cup of pimentos is the sweet spot with these red peppers, but if you have a penchant for a peppery bite, feel free to add more, or even throw some spicier chilies into the mix. Store-bought pimento cheese is also a good option if you are short on time.
Other cooking methods
Broiling and pan-frying your tuna melt with pimento cheese are two common ways to toast the bread and melt the cheese, but there are other methods that work well. If you're worried about the cheese not melting evenly or one sandwich cooking quicker than another due to hot spots with the broiler, you can use your air fryer. An air fryer takes away the guess work or repositioning, and will take you just under ten minutes. Additionally, if you have a panini press, this small appliance will have your bread golden and crispy within three to four minutes.
To further enhance your tuna melt with pimento cheese, you may want to consider adding a slice of tomato, a couple of slices of bacon, sliced apple, some crunchy cucumbers and radishes, or even a fried egg. Any one of these will elevate both the overall taste and texture of your sandwich. For extra flavor, consider adding a splash of sweet pickle juice and some chopped pickles to your homemade pimento cheese to balance the rich and fatty elements of this dish.