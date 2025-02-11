A Canned Tuna Recall Is Hitting Costco, Trader Joe's, And Others

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notice about a voluntary recall of canned tuna fish sold at several grocers. The recalled tuna is sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names and is made by Tri-Union Seafoods. The manufacturer discovered defective pull-tab lids, which led to the recall.

These defective cans have the potential to leak or allow bacteria to contaminate the product. The bacteria they are concerned about is clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal toxin. This toxin leads to a type of food poisoning known as botulism, which attacks the body's nervous and respiratory systems, causing paralysis or — even worse — death. At this time, no cases of illness have been reported.

This recall affects tuna sold in 27 states at various grocery stores. Costco — which had a recall on almost 80,000 pounds of butter last fall – Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, and Walmart are all retailers who have been ordered to pull the offending tuna off of their shelves. The stores and states that are affected, product names, codes, and use-by dates are all listed on the FDA's recall notice.