The Taco Bell Quesarito Has An Expiration Date. Get It While You Can
Although it's not authentic Mexican food, Taco Bell's menu items often take inspiration from Tex-Mex flavors. The fast-food chain serves tacos, burritos, nachos, and more. In addition to the more commonly found foods, over the years, the chain has introduced a number of more unique menu items: the crunchwrap supreme, Mexican pizzas, and quesaritos.
Taco Bell's quesarito — meant to combine elements of a burrito and quesadilla — features seasoned beef, sour cream, chipotle sauce, seasoned rice, and nacho cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. The entire outside of the burrito is coated with melted shredded and nacho cheeses, covered with another tortilla, and lightly toasted.
The quesarito first made its appearance on menus in 2014. It was then removed from restaurant menu boards in 2020, though fans could still order the item for pickup in the Taco Bell app. Unfortunately, the ultra-cheesy menu item will soon be leaving the app as well. Taco Bell has announced that the quesarito will be permanently unavailable very soon.
The quesarito will soon be unavailable
The Taco Bell quesarito will be discontinued after April 19, according to The Takeout. This announcement ensures that fans will be able to get their quesarito fix in for just over a month before it disappears for good.
In response to the news, disgruntled fans of the fast-food chain took to social media to share their disappointment. On one Taco Bell Instagram post announcing the return of its Grilled Cheese Burrito, one user commented, "Kind of [a] trash move for not keeping the quesarito in order to make this item permanent." Another commenter was mourning the loss early, and commented, "BRING BACK THE QUESARITO."
The removal may have been motivated by the need to make more space on the menu. Taco Bell will be re-introducing a few menu items: the double steak grilled cheese burrito, the bacon club chalupa, and two different frozen drink flavors.
Fortunately, Taco Bell is notorious for reviving discontinued menu items. Its Mexican pizza, nacho fries, and enchirito have all been discontinued at one point in time, only to return at a later date. Though it could be years away, there may still be hope for the return of the quesarito someday.