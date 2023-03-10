The Taco Bell Quesarito Has An Expiration Date. Get It While You Can

Although it's not authentic Mexican food, Taco Bell's menu items often take inspiration from Tex-Mex flavors. The fast-food chain serves tacos, burritos, nachos, and more. In addition to the more commonly found foods, over the years, the chain has introduced a number of more unique menu items: the crunchwrap supreme, Mexican pizzas, and quesaritos.

Taco Bell's quesarito — meant to combine elements of a burrito and quesadilla — features seasoned beef, sour cream, chipotle sauce, seasoned rice, and nacho cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. The entire outside of the burrito is coated with melted shredded and nacho cheeses, covered with another tortilla, and lightly toasted.

The quesarito first made its appearance on menus in 2014. It was then removed from restaurant menu boards in 2020, though fans could still order the item for pickup in the Taco Bell app. Unfortunately, the ultra-cheesy menu item will soon be leaving the app as well. Taco Bell has announced that the quesarito will be permanently unavailable very soon.