The Ultimate Menu Hack For Beefy Queso Dip At Taco Bell

Many people have heard of the Starbucks secret menu, a list of customer-created drinks at the chain. However, Starbucks isn't the only place with a secret menu out there. In fact, there are several others, including In N Out, Wendy's, and Taco Bell.

If it's Taco Bell you're craving, one secret menu hack you have to try is the beefy queso dip. The beefy queso dip is a combination of nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, refried beans, and, of course, seasoned beef. It's all mixed together in one ooey-gooey sauce that's perfect for dipping tortilla chips into.

Now, if you want to give this Tex-Mex hack a whirl, you've got to know how to order it and how to put it together once you've got it. Plus, there are a few ways that you can enhance it even more if you know what to say to the cashier.