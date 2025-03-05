Taco Bell Is Releasing The First Ever New Baja Blast Flavor
It seems like only yesterday that Taco Bell was celebrating the iconic Baja Blast's 20th birthday. Proving that time does indeed fly when you're enjoying a delicious beverage, this beloved soda is now celebrating its 21st anniversary, and the fast food chain has something very special in store as Daily Meal learned while attending the restaurant's 2025 Live Más LIVE event. For the first time ever, the chain will release a brand-new flavor, dubbed Baja Blast Midnight. In addition to its existing tropical flavor profile, the new drink also contains an infusion of passionfruit , which features sweet and tart flavors, plus some heady floral notes.
This latest iteration of Baja Blast has yet to hit menus, and it's not totally clear when it will be rolled out to restaurants — or if the drink will be available nationwide. Along with its newest soda, Taco Bell also announced many other exciting items at the event, including a taco shell consisting exclusively of cheese, hot nacho fries, and the auspicious return of the chain's crispy chicken nuggets.
A spin on Taco Bell's legendary beverage
Baja Blast debuted at Taco Bell in 2004, and at first, the fast-food chain was the only place one could procure the lime-flavored Mountain Dew drink. These days, it can be found at retailers throughout the nation and has been included in two distinct Taco Bell Desserts, namely gelato and pie (and the latter might be making an appearance at the restaurant at some point in the future). Baja Blast is also available frozen for an even more refreshing beverage experience.
Innovation was a big buzz word at Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event, and the chain seems dedicated to either dreaming up new menu items or reimagining old ones to capture the attention of fast food fans. Baja Blast Midnight is perfectly on-theme, as it takes an existing popular item and adds a little something extra. While there's no telling how the soda will be received by customers, Taco Bell is hoping that it makes a major splash.