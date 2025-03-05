Taco Bell Is Releasing The First Ever New Baja Blast Flavor

It seems like only yesterday that Taco Bell was celebrating the iconic Baja Blast's 20th birthday. Proving that time does indeed fly when you're enjoying a delicious beverage, this beloved soda is now celebrating its 21st anniversary, and the fast food chain has something very special in store as Daily Meal learned while attending the restaurant's 2025 Live Más LIVE event. For the first time ever, the chain will release a brand-new flavor, dubbed Baja Blast Midnight. In addition to its existing tropical flavor profile, the new drink also contains an infusion of passionfruit , which features sweet and tart flavors, plus some heady floral notes.

This latest iteration of Baja Blast has yet to hit menus, and it's not totally clear when it will be rolled out to restaurants — or if the drink will be available nationwide. Along with its newest soda, Taco Bell also announced many other exciting items at the event, including a taco shell consisting exclusively of cheese, hot nacho fries, and the auspicious return of the chain's crispy chicken nuggets.