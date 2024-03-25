Here's What It Means To Order Fresco Style At Taco Bell

Rules are made to be broken, and menus are made to be customized. At least, some menus were, and Taco Bell's is among them. The fast food chain actually encourages customers to make substitutions and other alterations to the official menu items; they even publish tips on how to order a vegan, vegetarian, or lower-calorie meal, or how to just switch things up for the sake of fun and tastiness.

If you aspire to be a regular Taco Bell menu customizer, and especially if you have certain dietary restrictions, there's one phrase you need to know: "Fresco style." Ordering a menu item Fresco style means leaving off certain ingredients, namely dairy and some egg-based items, and replacing them with diced tomatoes.

Many items on the Taco Bell menu include cheese, sour cream, or mayo-based sauces by default, but Fresco is your magic word to nix all that. This simple alteration is all you need to make certain items vegan, or if you're trying to cut down on fat and calories. It may be a health-conscious option, but it doesn't make you feel like your tacos are missing anything. Because the dairy- and egg-based ingredients are subbed out for juicy tomatoes, there's an added dimension of flavor. After all, the saying is "Live Más," not "live less."