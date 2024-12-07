The Taco Bell Ordering Tip For A Better Fast Food Quesadilla
There are few things in this life that are consistently good, and a Taco Bell quesadilla pretty much tops that list. Whether you're indulging in a late-night snack or a quick meal, this classic fast-food item is popular for a reason: when the munchies hit, it hits the spot.
However, there are contrarians who believe Taco Bell's quesadilla leaves much to be desired. While that makes sense — it's simple and doesn't make much fuss about itself —there are a few ordering hacks you can try to really take this fast food dish to the next level. So, if you haven't asked for any add-ons to your Taco Bell quesadilla, this is your sign to start.
Asking for add-ons to your favorite dishes is nothing new. In restaurants, it's pretty standard to ask for things like bacon on your cheeseburger or to add a new, unexpected topping to a grilled cheese sandwich. So, why not give that same energy to your Taco Bell quesadilla the next time you order? Who knows — it might take this classic from your least to most favorite fast-food quesadilla.
How to add toppings to your quesadilla to elevate it
Taco Bell offers a variety of add-ons at their locations. And when it comes to quesadillas, there are quite a few options. Now, the standard cheese quesadilla comes complete with cheese and creamy jalapeno sauce (aka, quesadilla sauce). There's also an option to add protein — like chicken, steak, or ground beef — to your quesadilla. Additionally, you can upgrade your meal to a "supreme," which just involves adding sour cream and chopped tomatoes.
Other add-ons include beans, onions, chopped tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, seasoned rice, black beans, potatoes, purple cabbage, seasoned fries, and fiesta chips. Additionally, you can add sauce to your quesadilla: spicy ranch, sour cream, nacho cheese, guacamole, red sauce, avocado ranch, chipotle sauce, and Mexican pizza sauce (used on the restaurant's Mexican Pizza) are all available to upgrade.
So, what's the best way to upgrade this fast food classic? It varies on who you ask. To start out simple, just try ordering a protein and one or two additional add-ons, like beans and jalapenos. From here, you can start experimenting with other add-ons until you find your perfect fit. For a spicier taste, you can ask to add jalapenos, chipotle sauce, and chicken to your quesadilla. Or, if you're looking to add some fresher flavors and increase the nutritional value, you can ask to add black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and potatoes. The options are truly endless!