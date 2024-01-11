We Tried Taco Bell's New Cravings Value Menu Items And This Is Our Favorite One

Taco Bell has long been a destination for fast food eaters looking to maximize the bang for their buck. The chain's value menu, whether it was called the Why Pay More? or Cravings Menu, has always been a reliable go-to for those who want to live más, but at a lower price point. As 2024 just starts to settle in, Taco Bell is freshening up its Cravings Value Menu by adding six brand-new items: the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, Chicken Enchilada Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, Loaded Beef Nachos, Stacker, and 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt.

By name, description, and look (outside of the nachos), these new items all seem like slightly differently shaped and filled variations of the same thing. Time is money, and it's always best to save both, so I headed off to my nearest Taco Bell to see which of these new Cravings was worth the expenditures, and which should perhaps be hidden in a cave. Feel free to try this exercise yourself, as it's only $14.74 plus tax to grab this new half-dozen. Fair warning — you won't have any craving room left after doing so.

These new items are available now at participating nationwide Taco Bell locations, while supplies last. Prices and availability may vary per location. They can be ordered in-store, on the app, or through Taco Bell's website. Prices will be higher via delivery.