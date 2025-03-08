11 Ingredients That Will Take Your Fried Eggs To An Unbeatable Level

A little crisp on the white. Runny, jammy, or firm yolk. Plenty of salt and pepper, and don't forget the toast. It's not quite as simple as it seems, though. Cooking the perfect fried egg is something the internet never gets tired of talking about. We have to assume chefs and cooks were having these same conversations for centuries, but that was before websites and YouTube, so it doesn't count. Choosing the right pan for fried eggs is important, sure. The best way to get your fried egg technique to pro level is practice. What about once you've mastered the perfect fried egg, though? Where do you go from there?

The sad reality of life is that even pros plateau. To truly take your fried eggs to legendary status, open your mind to ingredient innovations. Spices, sauces, garnishes — an egg is a marvel on its own, but it's also the perfect vessel for more complex tastes. We've got you covered with these ingredients. Some go in the pan before the egg, some that garnish the top of the egg when it's ready, and some do both.