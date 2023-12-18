Ghee Is The Key To Perfectly Fried Eggs That Don't Stick To The Pan

Eggs have long been a favored breakfast dish for many reasons: they are relatively easy to make, high in protein, and, of course, delicious. Those of you who enjoy fried eggs, in particular, may be on the lookout for simple hacks that will make your fried eggs even tastier, and one is to use ghee instead of butter.

One of the pain points of making fried eggs is that they tend to stick to the pan when cooking. But using ghee (clarified butter) instead of regular butter to coat the pan works like a charm because it can cook at a high temperature without smoking. While butter is great for cooking eggs in terms of flavor, there is nearly no margin for error in terms of heat, and if you let it warm too high or for a few seconds too long, it's going to turn into a burnt mess in the pan. Ghee still gives you a pleasant buttery nuttiness without blackening or going up in smoke.