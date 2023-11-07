What Is Shakshuka, The Classic North African Egg Dish?

If you're craving comfort food that's a little spicy, a little saucy, and easy to throw together, look no further than shakshuka. At its core, shakshuka is a dish comprised of eggs poached in a spiced tomato sauce, often made and served in a cast iron skillet alongside flatbread or pita. It's a versatile dish that can be iterated on and scaled up or down as needed, serving a whole dinner table or making a happy little meal for one.

The sauce comes together by sweating onions and garlic, sauteeing tomato paste, and simmering tomatoes with bay leaves and spices. Some shakshuka recipes call for paprika and cumin, while others call for basil and turmeric. Harissa, a densely flavored North African chili paste, is a common ingredient. The result is a warming, slightly spicy, slightly smoky red sauce. The eggs are poached in this sauce until just set, with slightly runny yolks.

It's a one-pan wonder that not only satisfies your taste buds but also makes for a visually appealing and shareable meal. Whether you're a brunch enthusiast or in need of a satisfying dinner, shakshuka offers a delightful balance of flavors and textures that will leave you coming back for more.