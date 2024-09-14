Robert Irvine's Pro-Tip For The Perfect Fried Egg Every Time

Despite the dish's simplicity, fried eggs are difficult to perfect. There are many mistakes you might make when frying eggs, but we have a major pro-tip that can help you get it right.

In a Food Network post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chef Robert Irvine demonstrates his technique for frying an egg properly. He starts by heating grapeseed oil in a small, non-stick pan. He strongly notes that "eggs cannot be cold," so you should allow them to sit out for a few minutes to bring them closer to room temperature so that all parts of the egg cook evenly.

In the video demonstration, Irvine cracks the egg and drops it into hot oil, noting how the white immediately begins to set up. He then removes the pan from the heat because it was getting too hot, which he could tell by how the outside of the egg yolk changed color. Finally, he carefully spoons the hot oil over the yolk to cook it, rather than flipping it in the pan, and he doesn't add salt and pepper to his fried egg until he plates it.