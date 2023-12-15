Where Did The Breakfast Dish Egg-In-A-Hole Originally Come From?

If you want to feel like a kid again at breakfast, there's an easy shortcut: break out the sliced bread and an egg and make a few slices of egg-in-a-hole. This simple dish is just what it sounds like, bread with a hole cut out and an egg cooked in the hole. What kind of bread do you use? Any kind of bread you've got. Do you need any other special ingredients? Nope, just a fresh egg and a little bit of butter or oil to keep everything from sticking to the pan. But where did this magical breakfast come from? No, your parents and grandparents didn't invent it, even though you probably believed that for a least a while. Egg-in-a-hole is a recipe that started appearing in the U.S. around the 1890s, and it's been passed down through generations ever since.

Egg-in-a-hole goes by many names, which is probably one of the reasons why we might've grown up thinking that our parents or grandparents invented the dish. But whether you call it "basket eggs," "eggs with a hat," "bird-in-the-nest," or "toad-in-the-hole," this easy and satisfying dish has a long history of delighting kids, and kids at heart.