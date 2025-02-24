What Is Slice Soda? 8 Facts About The Once-Popular Soft Drink That's Making A Comeback

The once-popular soft drink, Slice soda, has been recently spotted on shelves for the first time in about 15 years. Many people have shared a sense of nostalgic excitement over the soda they (or perhaps their parents) loved in the 1980s. Internet users have noted how they remember the original drink, and they're glad to see it return — for a long time, it seemed destined to languish in our memories as one of the past sodas we'd never get back.

Of course, it's not just those who enjoyed the original drink who are excited. Many people who are either too young to have tried Slice, or simply didn't get a chance during its heyday, are also drawn to the relaunch. One Reddit user mentioned, "I don't think I've had original Slice ... I decided to pick one of these up. The orange flavor had a very Orange Crush vibe to it, which I thought was impressive." So what exactly is the Slice soda people are so excited for? Here are eight facts about the retro soft drink making its big comeback.