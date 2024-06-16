9 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Flavored Sparkling Waters

Are you looking for a healthy alternative to sodas? Flavored sparkling water might seem like the answer. You get all the bubbles and a burst of flavor with little to no calories. But before you reach for any old brand, you should know that not all flavored sparkling waters are healthy.

It's strange to think of water as unhealthy, but indeed, we discovered many sparkling water brands that use less-than-ideal ingredients. Some come with questionable chemicals like preservatives, artificial dyes, and sweeteners. The latter ingredient can cause all kinds of issues. Don't think you're safe with brands that have only two ingredients, carbonated water and natural flavors, either. Many contain PFAS, aka "forever chemicals," which linger in your body and can cause nasty side effects.

This information isn't always easy to find. But not to worry: We've researched reports and scientific studies to determine the unhealthiest flavored sparkling water brands on the market. If you consider yourself a health-conscious consumer with a penchant for bubbly water, read on to learn which brands to avoid.