The History Of TaB And Why It Was Discontinued

There are a lot of different theories around what TaB might actually stand for. There have been rumors circulating for years that as the first diet soda on the market, that the drink's name stands for "totally artificial beverage." Other's think that it must be for those who wish to keep "tabs" on their weight, due to its synthetic sweeteners and lack of real sugar. The brand acknowledged these that these guesses played a part in the naming of the drink with nods to them in different advertising campaigns through the years. However, none of them are the final reason behind the names development.

The truth can be found within well-circulated story about how a computer helped name the drink. Those in charge of research and development for Coca-Cola in the 1960s were playing around with their new computer, an IBM 1401. They asked the machine to come up with a list of four-letter words that had at least one vowel in them. It spit out over 185,000 options for them to choose from. However, the marketers thought that most of the names were too weird, too hard to say, or sounded a bit too much like something that was already on the market. Once the list was significantly narrowed down, "Tabb" was voted as the winner. It was eventually changed to TaB later on down the line, and styled as such by the bottle's designer.