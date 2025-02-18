5 New Soda Flavors You'll See Everywhere In 2025
Soda is as American as apple pie, with the average American drinking over 42 gallons of the fizzy, sugary drink every year. Alongside stalwart favorites like Coca-Cola Original Taste, such strong demand creates a vibrant market of exciting new flavors as well. Soda companies are lining up to explore customers' flavor preferences with five new soda flavors that will take the U.S. market by storm in 2025.
The new soda flavors coming to grocery stores near you generally lean into the sweetness of sodas, with flavors primarily focused on replicating the sweeter notes of citrus fruits or berries. Some play on the nostalgic appeal of cream sodas, and a few new varieties draw on unorthodox inspiration, such as classic desserts and TikTok trends.
Daily Meal has reviewed and ranked a lot of colas and flavored sodas, and we can say that 2025 looks like one of the most exciting years for soda in recent memory.
Coca-Cola Orange Cream
Coca-Cola Orange Cream was announced in late 2024 and rolled out nationwide early in 2025. Considered a descendant of the niche but popular Orange Vanilla flavor, which Coke offered from 2019 to 2022, Orange Cream follows in the footsteps of the ever-popular orange creamsicle.
Daily Meal reviewed Coca-Cola Orange Cream in both its regular and zero-sugar varieties. We found that the full sugar variety had underwhelming aromas of both orange and cream, with a minimal taste not too different from Coca-Cola Classic. Orange Cream Zero Sugar, however, features much stronger notes of cream throughout, with a mellow citrus finish. However, Some fans may find it a tad too sweet.
The sad news about the new Coke flavor is that the company will only make both available nationwide until the beginning of 2026, though this is "subject to change" — if it's a big hit, Coke might keep the flavor around for longer.
Dr Pepper Blackberry
Dr Pepper is famous and often imitated for its unique profile of 23 secret flavors. The company has added a 24th flavor with this new variety, now available nationwide. Dr Pepper Blackberry is the first permanent addition to Dr Pepper's lineup since the 2023 flavor Strawberries & Cream.
Owing to the brand's pedigree of unique tastes, Dr Pepper's growth goals focus on flavor innovation, including last summer's limited-time only Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut. The permanent addition of Dr Pepper Blackberry reflects what the company feels is consistent consumer interest in blackberry-flavored carbonated soft drinks.
Die-hard fans of Dr Pepper may remember that this is not the brand's first experimentation with blackberries. Dr Pepper Dark Berry was a short-lived tie-in with the 2019 movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which combined Dr Pepper's classic 23 flavors with black currant, black cherries, and blackberries.
Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream
Pepsi may not have the market share of Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper, but the major soda manufacturer stays in the race with the age-old Cherry Coke vs. Wild Cherry Pepsi question. Building off the popularity, Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream is another dessert-forward flavor now available nationwide.
Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream aims to combine the enduring appeal of Pepsi Wild Cherry — which debuted with great success in 1988 — and the retro flavor notes of cream soda. Pepsi hopes that sales growth of its classic Wild Cherry flavor, particularly among younger consumers, will carry Wild Cherry & Cream to success. According to USA Today, "Pinterest deemed 2025 a 'cherry coded' year, as the platform has experienced an increase in cherry-related searches." A permanent addition to the Pepsi lineup, Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream is available in regular and zero-sugar varieties, in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce plastic bottles.
Sprite Tea
Some people say that the internet is not real life, but that is not exactly true for Sprite. After a blockbuster social media trend of steeping tea bags in bottles of Sprite, the brand is officially launching Sprite + Tea this summer for a limited time only.
Although there are no known reviews of Sprite + Tea, the original version of this drink from the social media trend has been described as a carbonated Arnold Palmer, mixing the mellow notes of iced black tea with the crisp, bright, citrusy sweetness of Sprite. Notably, Sprite + Tea will be made by combining Sprite with real tea rather than simply adding tea flavor to regular Sprite.
Sprite + Tea will debut on store shelves in early May 2025 as a light & crisp drink perfect for the summertime. But get it while it's hot: Sprite plans to remove the flavor from the market in October.
A&W Ice Cream Sundae
2025 is shaping up to be a big year for creamy sodas. And while A&W might not be the biggest soda brand out there, it is true that A&W root beer makes the best ice cream floats, so it's not too big of a leap that this year will see the introduction of an A&W Ice Cream Sundae soda.
Unlike a root beer float, ice cream sundaes contain fudge, which A&W has said will be a prominent flavor of the drink, alongside the sweet creaminess of vanilla ice cream — and, of course, the classic taste of A&W root beer.
Although the exact release date of A&W Ice Cream Sundae is not yet known, it will be debuting sometime in 2025 in both regular and zero-sugar varieties. Unfortunately for potential fans, A&W's parent company, Keurig Dr Pepper, has already confirmed that the flavor will only be available for a limited time.