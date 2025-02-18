5 New Soda Flavors You'll See Everywhere In 2025

Soda is as American as apple pie, with the average American drinking over 42 gallons of the fizzy, sugary drink every year. Alongside stalwart favorites like Coca-Cola Original Taste, such strong demand creates a vibrant market of exciting new flavors as well. Soda companies are lining up to explore customers' flavor preferences with five new soda flavors that will take the U.S. market by storm in 2025.

The new soda flavors coming to grocery stores near you generally lean into the sweetness of sodas, with flavors primarily focused on replicating the sweeter notes of citrus fruits or berries. Some play on the nostalgic appeal of cream sodas, and a few new varieties draw on unorthodox inspiration, such as classic desserts and TikTok trends.

Daily Meal has reviewed and ranked a lot of colas and flavored sodas, and we can say that 2025 looks like one of the most exciting years for soda in recent memory.