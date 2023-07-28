Once-Discontinued Slice Soda Now Looks Completely Different
In the early 1980s, soft drink giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo were locked in a fierce competition over who could come up with the next big hit. PepsiCo's answer was Slice, a vibrant, juicy soda that burst onto the scene in 1984. Unlike its competitors, Slice was made with 10% real fruit juice, giving it a unique edge in a sea of artificially-flavored beverages. And boy, did it work. Slice quickly became a fan favorite, especially due to its popular, original lemon-lime flavor.
But as the years passed, Slice began to lose its sparkle. Its sales dwindled (we'll get to why in just a bit), and it was eventually discontinued in 2005, much to the chagrin of devoted fans. But now, after years of silence, Slice is back and better than ever. The catch? It's not quite the soda you remember, and it's been through a couple of rebrands.
In 2018, Dormitus Brands and Spiral Sun Ventures acquired the rights from PepsiCo to relaunch Slice as sparkling water. When that didn't pan out, New Slice Ventures brought on then-CEO Evan Holod in 2021 to help relaunch the fizzy drink as a natural soda that Holod told BevNET was "a love letter to soda and to the 90s." With new refreshing fruit flavors, Slice brings the beloved drink into a new era with subtle nods to its roots, once again ready to quench your thirst — this time with a throwback twist.
What slashed Slice's sales?
Introduced by PepsiCo in 1984 and advertised in commercials as offering a "burst of juice in every glass," Slice was a hit among consumers in part due to the fact that it was directly compared to competing soft drinks like 7-Up and Sprite. However, in an effort to capture more of the market share, PepsiCo introduced a whopping 15 flavors of Slice, including some more unique varieties like Apple Slice and Mandarin Orange Slice.
For some, the proliferation of flavors could be seen as diluting Slice's brand identity. What most experts believe, however, is that Slice's smattering of soda flavors provided inspiration for other competitors emerging on the soft drink market in the '80s and '90s. The likes of Snapple and Minute Maid began to dominate the market, stealing Slice's once-loyal customers.
While the Slice soda era of the '90s may be over, its legacy lives on through its new brand identity and a fresh take on a classic beverage. The new Slice, originally launched in 2018 before getting another revamp in 2022, is sleeker in style and marketed as "the first and only great-tasting natural soda in history." While no longer filled with added sugars, the stripped-down soft drink still features natural fruit juice and, in its current version, only has up to 20 calories in each can.
Slice is now a natural soda
For anyone who remembers chugging sweet and fizzy drinks during their childhood, the brand holds a special place in their hearts. But now, Slice looks grown up. It's trendy, nostalgic, and full of natural flavors. Say goodbye to the artificial sweeteners and colors you grew up with and instead get ready to guzzle natural soda with real fruit juices.
Instead of sugary sweetness, Evan Holod told BevNET in 2021 that the update included a scaled-back and "cleaned up" soda recipe. "I wanted to give people an opportunity to enjoy that soda that they love so much and to drink as much of it as they want, frankly, without worrying about all the other brands that are currently in the space now," Holod said at the time.
There are currently four fruit flavors available in 12-ounce cans, including the original Lemon & Lime Slice as well as Berry Slice, Orange Slice, and Cherry Slice.
"This is a soda," Holod added when speaking about the brand's refreshing update. "It's something that's bold and fun and youthful and dynamic — that's what soda is." And while Slice's branding certainly does appear to be youthful and dynamic, we'll be over here wondering how each flavor fares when paired with alcohol.