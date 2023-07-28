Once-Discontinued Slice Soda Now Looks Completely Different

In the early 1980s, soft drink giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo were locked in a fierce competition over who could come up with the next big hit. PepsiCo's answer was Slice, a vibrant, juicy soda that burst onto the scene in 1984. Unlike its competitors, Slice was made with 10% real fruit juice, giving it a unique edge in a sea of artificially-flavored beverages. And boy, did it work. Slice quickly became a fan favorite, especially due to its popular, original lemon-lime flavor.

But as the years passed, Slice began to lose its sparkle. Its sales dwindled (we'll get to why in just a bit), and it was eventually discontinued in 2005, much to the chagrin of devoted fans. But now, after years of silence, Slice is back and better than ever. The catch? It's not quite the soda you remember, and it's been through a couple of rebrands.

In 2018, Dormitus Brands and Spiral Sun Ventures acquired the rights from PepsiCo to relaunch Slice as sparkling water. When that didn't pan out, New Slice Ventures brought on then-CEO Evan Holod in 2021 to help relaunch the fizzy drink as a natural soda that Holod told BevNET was "a love letter to soda and to the 90s." With new refreshing fruit flavors, Slice brings the beloved drink into a new era with subtle nods to its roots, once again ready to quench your thirst — this time with a throwback twist.