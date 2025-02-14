13 Discontinued Minute Maid Products We Want Back

In the fruit juice world, names don't come much bigger than Minute Maid. The brand has been building its identity and presence since 1946, when the first frozen concentrated orange juice drink was sold in the United States under the Minute Maid handle. This solo post-war product soon birthed an iconic brand, which in its time has sold dozens of different juice and fruit drink products. Throughout the years, Minute Maid has experimented with virtually every flavor combo under the sun, and has done so through a variety of juices, carbonated beverages, and sodas, as well as frozen products that have lived somewhere between a dessert and a drink.

So it's perhaps no surprise that a lot of these Minute Maid products have been lost along the way. Minute Maid is one of those companies that discontinues new offerings and flavors as quickly as it introduces them, and its drinks often disappear without any warning or announcement from the company. Sadly, a lot of these drinks were also fan favorites, and in the Minute Maid graveyard there are plenty of products that we wish it would bring back. Let's check out a couple of the biggest losses.