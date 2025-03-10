14 Mistakes You're Probably Making With Homemade Pesto

Homemade pesto is one of life's ultimate pleasures. With just a few ingredients and a little bit of time, you can make a version of the classic sauce that's worlds apart from the jarred kind. Homemade pesto is bright, fresh-tasting, and very satisfying to make — and it's not just for pasta, either. You can pop it on pizza, stir it into mashed potatoes, and swirl it into soup for an immediately herby, rich flavor.

However, that only happens if you actually get it right in the first place, and that can be harder to achieve than you think. Homemade pesto is one of those things that only requires a few ingredients and steps, but everything on the way needs to be done just right. If you opt for the wrong addition, use slightly too much of a specific component, or do things for a little bit too long, then you may end up with a sauce that's pretty horrible. In reality, homemade pesto needs a lot of love and care, with each stage executed with care and attention. You also need to source the best ingredients you can and ensure that you're preparing them just right. Ready to stop messing things up? We've got you.