Mix Up Your Greens And Herbs For A Twist On Traditional Pesto
When most people think of pesto, they think of basil. Traditional Italian pesto is made with basil, olive oil, garlic, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts, but some variations will take your pesto game to a new level. They range from spicy to aromatic, and all of them are clever twists on ordinary basil pesto.
In an interview with Daily Meal, Makenna Held, CEO of RecipeKick, The Courageous Cooking School, and Steward of La Peetch, recommends making pesto using flavorful vegetables such as carrot tops, beet greens, and fennel fronds. There are so many types of pesto variations, so have fun experimenting.
Held shared tips on which high-water content greens to avoid, telling Daily Meal that "lettuces like iceberg, butter, and mesclun mixes are no-no's because they just turn into a watery purée when processed." They are also very bland choices when so many other more delicious options exist. A word of warning: Held advises against using bitter greens such as chicory or dandelion greens.
Switch up your pesto herbs
Herbs shouldn't be overlooked as the base for a delicious aromatic pesto. Chef Makenna Held suggests using herbs such as cilantro, parsley, and dill. She also recommends mixing them up to create a tasty mixture of flavors. Mint and basil are a great combination.
One of the more unique ways to create an unforgettable pesto is to use garlic scapes. Garlic scapes are the flowering stems of garlic bulbs and are sometimes available at farmer's markets. In this recipe for Garlic Scape Pesto, the ingredients are the same as traditional pesto, but the basil is swapped out for scapes.
Shake things up on pasta night and try one of the recommended variations on pesto. Try this recipe using avocado, or experiment with some of your favorite greens and herbs — or maybe what's fresh from your garden. You may just come up with a dish that will become a regular in your weekly meal rotation.