When most people think of pesto, they think of basil. Traditional Italian pesto is made with basil, olive oil, garlic, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts, but some variations will take your pesto game to a new level. They range from spicy to aromatic, and all of them are clever twists on ordinary basil pesto.

In an interview with Daily Meal, Makenna Held, CEO of RecipeKick, The Courageous Cooking School, and Steward of La Peetch, recommends making pesto using flavorful vegetables such as carrot tops, beet greens, and fennel fronds. There are so many types of pesto variations, so have fun experimenting.

Held shared tips on which high-water content greens to avoid, telling Daily Meal that "lettuces like iceberg, butter, and mesclun mixes are no-no's because they just turn into a watery purée when processed." They are also very bland choices when so many other more delicious options exist. A word of warning: Held advises against using bitter greens such as chicory or dandelion greens.