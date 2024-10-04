Here's How To Store That Leftover Homemade Pesto

Freezing your pesto in an ice cube tray is all about ease of use, with its longevity being an excellent bonus. Pulling out a cube or two to thaw for use in a pesto grilled cheese sandwich, as a pizza topping, or as a sauce for veggies and meats is unbeatable. Makenna Held also recommends pulling them out for quick pasta meals, advising people to "nab however many cubes [you] need for dinner, add to the hot pasta, and warm over low heat until it melts and coats beautifully."

As to why you should avoid storing leftover pesto in the refrigerator, Held notes that "olive oil, which is my preferred oil for pestos, solidifies in the fridge." She's not the only one who prefers olive oil either, with most recipes calling for extra-virgin oil specifically because of its extra flavor. The other downside is the drastic decrease in pesto's longevity. Held says "One week or so is the maximum in the fridge," though it may not last much longer than three days if you're unlucky. Unless you know you're going to use all your leftover pesto in the next two days, play it safe and freeze it.