Expert Tips For The Perfect Homemade Pesto

If you want to find out all of the most important details that you need to know to make the best homemade pesto, then look no further. Daily Meal spoke with expert Makenna Held, the CEO of RecipeKick, The Courageous Cooking School, and Steward of La Peetch, to find out all of the best tips.

Making pesto at home can be a bit trickier than you would think. This is because making pesto requires emulsion. For anyone unfamiliar, emulsion refers to the process of bringing together two liquids that do not mix together naturally. For pesto specifically, the water in the basil is at odds with the olive oil. Held explains, "Emulsions require a delicate balance of an emulsifier (cheese and garlic in pesto) holding together the fats (oils/nuts) with the acid and liquids of the greens."

With that in mind, you need to use the right equipment. Pesto can be made in a number of ways — including in a mortar and pestle — as well as in a blender or food processor. Held prefers the food processor over the blender. She says, "While both work well, many blenders will overprocess the final result. A small, two-cup max-sized food processor with a push-button pulse is my preference."