The One Big Mistake You Need To Stop Making With Pesto

Many people buy pesto premade from a farmer's market or grocery store, but it pays to make your own pesto. You know what's going into the recipe, you can control the ingredients and their quantities, and you can use basil grown in your garden. Not to mention, the taste is much fresher and brighter.

If you choose to make your own, there's one mistake you don't want to make. Makenna Held, the CEO of RecipeKick and The Courageous Cooking School and the Steward of La Peetch, spoke exclusively with Daily Meal for some tips on making homemade pesto. Held says the mistake she often sees people making is not washing the greens. "Skipping this step will leave you with a sandy, girtty pesto which is quite unpleasant to consume," says Held.

Held suggests getting the cleanest greens for pesto by filling a bowl with fresh, cool water and swishing them through it until all of the dirt is removed. She stresses that you should remove the greens before dumping the water so as not to have the sediment poured back onto them. It's an easy step, but it's important if you want to avoid a sandy sauce.