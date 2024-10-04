The Best Nuts To Try In Pesto, Hands Down

If you've got a batch of pesto in your fridge, you've got lots of meal possibilities. Pasta is the obvious choice, but you can also slather some of the green stuff on slices of sourdough for a snack, or stuff a spoonful into a chicken breast or pork chop for an unexpected main dish. In fact the only downside to traditional Genoese pesto is the price, which is directly related to the cost of the production of pine nuts. There's a cheat code to making affordable pesto, however: Less expensive nuts and seeds work just as well. For a few suggestions on some alternative nuts to try with pesto, Daily Meal talked to Makenna Held, the CEO of RecipeKick and The Courageous Cooking School. Turns out, you probably have a couple of good options in your pantry right now.

"Most nuts are great for pesto," says Held, adding that their favorites are walnuts and green pumpkin seeds, which are sometimes sold as pepitas. "Pepitas are my go to, because they roast beautifully, blend nicely, and have a rich nuttiness without bitterness."

As for pine nuts, she saves the pricey pieces for recipes where they're the star of the show. "I love pine nuts, but in this economy? I use them whole roasted in other dishes, and not in my pestos!" Says Held.