13 International Coca-Cola Flavors You Can't Find In The US
"Buy the world a Coke" turned out to be much more than just an advertising campaign — in the 21st century, Coca-Cola can be found just about anywhere on the globe. Hey, even Santa Claus likes soda, and he lives on top of the world. Expansion to the farthest reaches means responding to local tastes. It's easy to take for granted that Coca-Cola Classic was a product of 20th-century Georgia (the state, not the country) and that maybe that particular alchemy doesn't have the exact same appeal everywhere.
This has led the beverage company to take some pretty big swings with added flavors. Sometimes that leads to hits, like Cherry Coke. Sometimes that leads to the fleeting joys of wildly experimental taste combinations, followed by sad news about those same Coke flavors getting discontinued. It's no secret that you can customize Coke flavors at your friendly neighborhood Coke Freestyle machine, but there are many other varieties offered in cans and bottles in countries around the world.
1. Coca-Cola Plus Café Espresso
Need a little extra kick in your Coke? The cola already has caffeine, but it's not exactly option number one to pair with bacon and eggs. Or what about that time of day that other, more enlightened countries have, the siesta? A beverage that dropkicks your afternoon sluggishness while also being chilled and refreshing is a welcome idea. Enter Coca-Cola Plus Café Espresso. Popular in Brazil, this drink rejects the idea that cola and coffee should be parallel joys that never intersect.
This beverage bills itself as having 40% more caffeine and 50% less sugar than Coca-Cola Classic. Does that result in excess bitterness? It might depend on if you enjoy a shot of potent, bitter coffee, or if you like to make drinks with cold espresso. Some reviewers remark that it tastes just like the real thing — and that it also gives them the jitters. Sounds like everything one would hope to expect from the name.
2. Coca-Cola Lemon and Coca-Cola Zero Lemon
As far as obvious pairings go, Coca-Cola and lemon are right up there with violins and violas. Bartenders know the magic that can happen when you add a slice of lemon to any glass with ice and cola. As it turns out, plenty of other countries get to skip that pesky step of finding a piece of fruit and then slicing it into wedges. That's right, head to most parts of Europe, Hong Kong, or South Korea, and you can crack open a can of Coke Lemon. Of course, a version of this beverage has been available in the U.S. at various times, and the combo can be achieved at a Freestyle machine. That doesn't mean you can find these red and yellow cans at a Kroger in Alabama.
How does it taste, especially compared to garnishing your drink yourself? Don't let the yellow on the packaging fool you: According to online reviewers, the lemon flavor is quite subtle. The fact that Coke Lemon's popularity spans multiple continents leaves some U.S. customers scratching their heads. "I remember having lemon coke from a freestyle machine and really liking it, it's cool to see it's actually a thing somewhere," one Reddit user remarks. That sentiment gets at what's lost in replacing full-fledged flavors with Freestyle machines.
3. Coca-Cola Lime and Coca-Cola Zero Lime
Citrus and cola are great friends. Coke Lime was briefly available in the U.S., and it's no surprise that it's such a hit all over Europe and Australia. Where lemon is subtle and complementary in Coke, lime is more of a burst. Lime juice is also a crucial ingredient in one of the best soda-alcohol combinations, the Cuba Libre — also known as "rum and Coke if your bartender knows what they're doing." Maybe Americans can only get Coke Lime in Freestyle machines now, but plenty of other countries can pick the stuff up by the case at their friendly neighborhood supermarket.
The Zero Sugar version reportedly has a stronger lime flavor than both the version from the Freestyle machine and Pepsi Max Lime. When it was sold in the U.S., lime coke was a favorite for some people, who lament that they can only get it at a Freestyle machine now.
4. Coca-Cola Fiber Plus
Launched in 2017, this soda includes five grams of dextrin, a dietary fiber. Listen, it's not exactly a secret that cola isn't what we might call the healthiest beverage option out there. Why not add a little nutritional supplement into it? Some prefer to boost their nutrition intake in other ways, perhaps by eating more nutrient-dense foods like lentils, but lentils are hard to consume on the go. Adding a few grams of dextrin to a soda introduces a little more balance into the health equation. It's advertised in China to contain dietary fiber to keep your gut functioning healthily, while Japanese marketing focuses on joy and positivity. Maybe it's not a provable claim that this drink will make you happier, but we can imagine a smoothly operating digestive system contributing to a positive outlook on life.
Coca-Cola Fiber Plus — or Coca-Cola Plus, the name varies between countries — spent more than a decade in research and development before being released to the public. When this drink is mentioned online, it's often met with skepticism, or even mockery. In Japan, though, there's a big market for health drinks. The country has a governmental program called Food of Specified Health Use, or FOSHU. Under this program, approved food and drink items get a government stamp of health-conscious approval.
5. Coca-Cola Strawberry
While citrus is an easy match for Coke's crisp sweetness, added berry flavor is a rarer sight. The company has tried raspberry flavors in various markets — California Raspberry in the U.S., British Columbia Raspberry in Canada — but berry-enhanced cola remains harder to find than lemon or lime. In China, though, the company has released Coke Strawberry, giving it the pleasant description of "heart-warming." The bottle is a bright red and pink color, which could potentially evoke Valentine's Day vibes.
A bowl of bright, tart strawberries and a nice cold Coke sounds like a wonderful Saturday afternoon. So why not combine the two? This drink isn't like those punch-red strawberry sodas out there, though. It's been described as like drinking a mix of Coke and strawberry Fanta — so maybe this one is easy to recreate at home. Reviews online are widely simple and positive, which is sometimes all you really need from a recommendation.
6. Coca-Cola Stevia and Coca-Cola Zero Calories With Stevia
Currently on offer in Canada, Cyprus, and Greece, Coca-Cola Stevia is a flavor that has gotten mixed reviews since it's been introduced. If you've ever had to spend time researching alternative sweetener options, you'll know that Stevia is a beloved sugar substitute because it's plant-based and can be used to help manage type 2 diabetes. It has all the sweetness of sugar, but it also has a bitter aftertaste that some find hard to get used to. The divided opinion on this drink is maybe best summed by the fact that some people loved this drink but wondered if they were the only ones. Opinions were definitely polarized, but thanks to its status as both a plant-based and zero-calorie sweetener, it's easy to see why stevia would be something Coke would try to develop into versions of their drinks.
A similar product, Coca-Cola Life, was released in the U.S. in 2014. So how'd it turn out? Coke Life was discontinued in the U.S. in 2020 thanks to underperforming sales. As of 2025, this drink is only available in three countries. Reviews are mixed, and it seems to hinge on whether the drinker can deal with stevia's bitter aftertaste.
7. Diet Coke Sublime Lime
The end of 2024 marked the end of a long hiatus for this fan-favorite flavor in the U.K. Originally, Coke Lime was available from 2005 until 2007, while Diet Coke Lime lasted all the way up to 2018. Those older versions were not billed as "sublime," however. We can't say for certain that the lack of a promise of happiness in the name is why the original version failed. Then again, we weren't in the room when someone decided to include the wordplay.
So how does the newly rebranded version taste? Do consumers of this beverage ascend to a high spiritual plane? Like anyone in need of a spiritual check-in, we consulted the internet. According to taste tests, this is a sweet drink with a strong lime scent. In the words of one Reddit user, it was "Quite a bit more citrusy than I expected." Another replied with "Oh god I loved that stuff it was so weird."
8. Coca-Cola Plus Coffee
Another entry in the race to make cola a breakfast drink. One Reddit user described the flavor, saying that it "starts off Coke, but evolves on the [palate into] carbonated coffee." Another said they craved the drink the most on a hot day in the summer. It's easy enough to envision: On a sticky, sweltering July afternoon, you're tired right after lunch, so you grab a carbonated coffee. Pour it over ice and recharge your battery for the rest of the day without making yourself sweat.
Coke has attempted to more closely resemble a cup of joe on multiple occasions, and the Coca-Cola Plus Coffee flavor has stuck in some parts of Central America and Europe. Like Coca-Cola Plus Café Espresso in Brazil, Coke Plus Coffee features less sugar and more caffeine than Coke Classic. Reportedly, this drink does a better job balancing sweet and bitter than its discontinued predecessor, Coca-Cola Blāk. Admittedly, the current version has far more straightforward and less ambiguous branding.
9. Coca-Cola Plus Coffee Caramel
If you're going to cross the Rubicon and start mixing cola and coffee, the logical next step is to add a little extra flavoring. Coffee shops sell things like mocha or caramel macchiatos, why shouldn't Coca-Cola get in on that zesty action, too? The company has released Coke Plus Coffee Mocha and Coke Plus Coffee Vanilla in various markets before. The only such flavor currently available is Coca-Cola Coffee Plus Caramel, and you have to go to Eastern Europe to get it.
Some say the caramel and coffee make a blend "harmonious" with the Coke. Others say the drink is too sweet. The Ukrainian Coca-Cola website says that "working, studying, and running errands will be even more delicious" if you drink this beverage, while at least one review suggested enjoying Coke Plus Coffee Caramel with a bowl of coffee-flavored ice cream. Based on Coke Classic's flavor profile of caramel, syrup, and vanilla — all stuff you would happily put on pancakes or in your coffee — you can imagine this tasting good. If you're down with cola and coffee mixing in the first place, that is.
10. Coca-Cola Apple
If you're thinking of Americana, two things likely to come to mind are Coca-Cola and apples of some sort. Apple pie, Johnny Appleseed, the vintage hit song "Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree," and so on. So why not combine the two? The company did, with a surprise: Coca-Cola Apple was introduced in Japan and only in Japan in 2019. It was available for a limited time, but quickly gained a vocal fanbase, who called for a wider release of the flavor.
Reviewers noted a fragrant apple aroma as soon as they twisted the cap off the bottle. Tasting the hint of apple, though, required a quick swish around the palate. They also said it tasted more like apple juice than apple, with the apple juice flavor at the heart of the overall taste. American reviewers needed to import this Coke from Japan, which might explain why some found that a little carbonation had been lost.
11. Coca-Cola Clear Lime
Does a clear color make the taste lighter, too? That's what Coca-Cola was going for when they released this flavor in Japan, in 2019. Regular Coke Clear was known for its citrus elements, particularly lemon flavor. Customers say this one is even more citrusy than regular Coke Clear, while also being compared to Crystal Pepsi, with packaging that some people found fun.
It's a fair point to pay attention to the packaging too — cool, new packaging is a major part of the enjoyment of these distinctive flavors. Coke Clear Lime has a bottle that starts with normal-looking cola in ice at the bottom. As your eye travels up the bottle, though, a huge green lime splashes into the liquid. From that midpoint on up, the rest of the bottle is silvery-white or clear. It's a neat effect. Maybe the whole point is to be eye-catching, giving a way for a vending machine to scream "Look at me!" That doesn't preclude the packaging from bringing a smile to your face.
12. Coca-Cola Quebec Maple
Given Coke's flavor notes of syrup, caramel, and vanilla, adding a hint of maple syrup to the beverage makes sense. On the other hand, given Coke's syrupy mouthfeel and high sugar content, maybe this one's a head-scratcher. To get a verdict, you'd have to ask a Canadian — this flavor is only available if you cross the U.S. northern border. "What are we, chopped liver?" the entire state of Vermont presumably cries out in response.
If the reviews on Reddit are any indication, it's worth the trip. "This is one of my favorite treats I'm bringing back home to the U.S.," one commenter says. "100% if you like maple syrup it's gonna taste great to you," raves another. There might not be a better endorsement of a soda flavor than that. If the packaging has a maple leaf, you're going to want to taste it. Speaking of the packaging, it features a tastefully drawn maple leaf and Coke's bright red lettering.
13. Coca-Cola Ginger
Yet another flavor that was initially marketed as a choice for the health-conscious. This flavor — released in Australia, as well as China and Japan — was described by a Coke spokesperson as featuring "a subtle hint of ginger." Why not just reach for a ginger ale or ginger beer? Well, if the differences between those drinks teach us anything, it's that there's more than one way to enjoy the magical root's zing in a soda.
Australian reviews published by News.au.com were mixed, though. On one end of the spectrum, a reviewer noted that it was "a brilliant idea but it totally underdelivers." On the other end was the damning "every time I went to take a sip, the ginger fumes made me cough." Splitting the difference, another added, "I don't mind it at all ... but it just makes me want a ginger beer instead." That's not exactly a consensus, which may be the fate of a lot of Coke flavors: Enthusiastic fans, vocal detractors, and an indifferent moderate.