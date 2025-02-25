13 International Coca-Cola Flavors You Can't Find In The US

"Buy the world a Coke" turned out to be much more than just an advertising campaign — in the 21st century, Coca-Cola can be found just about anywhere on the globe. Hey, even Santa Claus likes soda, and he lives on top of the world. Expansion to the farthest reaches means responding to local tastes. It's easy to take for granted that Coca-Cola Classic was a product of 20th-century Georgia (the state, not the country) and that maybe that particular alchemy doesn't have the exact same appeal everywhere.

This has led the beverage company to take some pretty big swings with added flavors. Sometimes that leads to hits, like Cherry Coke. Sometimes that leads to the fleeting joys of wildly experimental taste combinations, followed by sad news about those same Coke flavors getting discontinued. It's no secret that you can customize Coke flavors at your friendly neighborhood Coke Freestyle machine, but there are many other varieties offered in cans and bottles in countries around the world.