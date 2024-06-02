Ginger Ale Vs Ginger Beer: What's The Difference?

Ginger beer and ginger ale, as their names suggest, are flavored with the same ingredient, but these two fizzy ginger beverages can be quite different. One is spicier, and one is sweeter, but both are refreshing when enjoyed by themselves and both pair well with a variety of flavors for tasty mixed drinks or innovative cocktails. While it's possible to brew your own ginger beer or mix your own ginger ale at home, there are also lots of variations to choose from among the existing brands, both artisanal and mainstream, for each.

If you don't already have a favorite go-to ginger ale or ginger beer, we can give you some insight with a ranking of the best ginger ale and ginger beer brands — but the two beverages are different enough that, if you like the flavor of ginger, it might be worth keeping both on hand for all your home-mixing needs.