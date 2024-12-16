Coke Might Be Adding A Beloved Flavor To Its Permanent Lineup
Coke comes in a variety of flavors, some permanent and some limited-time only. Orange vanilla was one beloved but unusual flavor that only lasted about four years before the brand pulled the plug. But a new version of this cult classic is likely coming to the permanent lineup.
At a convention for a convenience store industry group back in October, the Coca-Cola Company unveiled its upcoming orange cream flavor. More recently, popular foodie markie_devo posted on Instagram that this new variety would be a permanent addition to Coke's lineup, with a planned rollout in the U.S. during early 2025. Orange cream Coke will reportedly be available in either bottles or cans, and as regular Coke as well as a Coke Zero variation.
The flavor is supposedly creamier than orange vanilla
Daily Meal reviewed orange vanilla Coke for its 2019 debut. While our opinions were mixed, those who liked it found the notes of orange Creamsicle unmistakable, with strong vanilla flavoring up front and the acidity of orange slightly balancing the cola's sweetness.
The upcoming orange cream flavor is rumored to be smoother than the original orange vanilla Coke, reflecting the "cream" in its name. Leaning into the creaminess may impress consumers who found orange vanilla Coke to be under-flavored compared to the already-strong taste of Coke, bringing the profile closer to that of an orange Creamsicle float.
Coca-Cola is one of the biggest soda brands in the world, and even its long line of discontinued flavors rivals the production variety of many competitors. With an unceremonious discontinuation in 2022, orange vanilla Coke is considered lost to history. However, the promising arrival of orange cream Coke in early 2025 stands to not only continue the legacy but also potentially improve upon it.